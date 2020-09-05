Manoj Bajpayee Turns Rapper In Upcoming Bhojpuri Song 'on The Plight Of The Migrants'

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the talented actors of the film industry. Over the years, he has delivered several powerful performances and characters which have stayed with everyone’s mind. The actor had turned a poet during the lockdown days. This time, Manoj Bajpayee will be turning into a Bhojpuri rapper. He recently took to his Instagram account and shared a teaser of his upcoming Bhojpuri rap song Bambai Main Ka Ba. Here is everything you need to know about Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming rap song Bambai Main Ka Ba.

Manoj Bajpayee turns rapper with Bambai Main Ka Ba

Manoj Bajpayee has lent his voice for the Bhojpuri rap song. The song is written by Sagar and the video is conceptualised by Thappad director Anubhav Sinha. This upcoming rap song will be conveying the migrant crisis in India and their attraction towards Mumbai from their hometowns. The teaser video of Manoj Bajpayee’s Bambai Main Ka Ba shows the lyrics of this rap song flashing on the screen in the colourful font.

The video also features Manoj Bajpayee towards the end resting on a couch at Mumbai Central station. Manoj Bajpayee shared details about the rap song Bambai Main Ka Ba in the caption of the post.

He captioned it as, “BREAKING !!! Bringing you a BHOJPURI RAP on the plight of the migrants!! Recited and sung a little bit by yours truly. Song by Sagar concept and video by our friend @anubhavsinha à¤† à¤—à¤ˆà¤² à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¥à¤†à¤°à¥‡!!! Teaser à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤—à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤œà¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥€ à¤†à¤à¤—à¤¾ “ He then tagged the whole team associated with the song. Here is a look at the teaser of Manoj Bajpayee’s Bambai Main Ka Ba.

Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi's 'Darna Mana Hai' Was Initially Supposed To Star Manoj Bajpayee, Read Trivia

Also Read | Anupam Kher & Manoj Bajpayee Pay Respects To Ebrahim Alkazi, Share Heartfelt Tributes

At the end of the teaser, a relaxed Manoj Bajpayee is seen wearing casual denim, t-shirt and jacket. He is flashing a victory sign as he sits comfortably on the couch. The lyrics of Manoj Bajpayee’s Bambai Main Ka Ba hint at his journey from being a small-town guy to making it big in Bollywood by coming to Mumbai.

As he shared this teaser on his Instagram, Bollywood actor Tabu took to the comments section and praised Manoj Bajpayee. She commented by saying “Toooo good Manoj jiiiiðŸ‘”. A lot of fans showered praises with several emojis. Here is a look at some of the comments on the post.

Also Read | Parvez Khan's Demise: Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Also Read | Anupam Kher's Pic With Manoj Bajpayee, Karan Tacker In Studio Hints Fans About New Project

Promo Image Credits: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.