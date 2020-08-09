Vivek Oberoi's 'Darna Mana Hai' Was Initially Supposed To Star Manoj Bajpayee, Read Trivia

Darna Mana Hai was an anthology horror drama film which narrated six different short stories. The Ram Gopal Varma directorial was an experimental film that released in the year 2003. The film had incredibly mysterious scenes and managed to scare audiences. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹5 crores and went on to earn approximately ₹6 crores.

Upon its release, the film met with a positive response and fans loved the movie. Moreover, the film also got a sequel titled Darna Zaroori Hai in the year 2006, which was claimed by makers to be scarier than the first part. Keep reading to know some unknown facts about Darna Mana Hai.

Trivia for Darna Mana Hai

This film was reportedly the very first attempt to have many different stories in one movie.

As per reports, Nana Patekar and Vivek Oberoi’s short story was heavily inspired by the popular TV show MTV Bakra which was hosted by Cyrus Broacha.

Bollywood actor Boman Irani was not a known face when he did this film. However, he earned fame in the same year after portraying the role of Dr Asthana in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munnabhai MBBS.

The film's cast boasted of a huge number of artists, from lead actors to character actors.

The film marked the debut of Kiku Sharda, Abhir Goswami and Gaurav Kapur.

Reportedly, Khushi actor Fardeen Khan was signed for one of the short stories in the film, but he opted out due to reasons unknown.

The film was loosely inspired by the 1997 released movie Campfire Tales.

Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee was initially offered a role in Darna Mana Hai but was later replaced by Sanjay Kapoor in one of the stories that featured Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav worked in both films, Darna Mana Hai and its sequel.

Reportedly, the film’s concept was taken from Dr Terror’s House of Horrors.

The film was Boman Irani’s debut in mainstream cinema.

The movie marked the comeback of Revati in Bollywood.

The film had no songs, but they were shot explicitly for promotional videos.

