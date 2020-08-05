Sushant Singh case: Manoj Muntashir slams people opposing CBI probe, backs Bihar Police

Ever since the Mumbai Police have initiated their probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, people have been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case. Famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir has been backing CBI inquiry and recently shared a post on Twitter. He wrote about the intentions of some people who are against the CBI investigation in the case.

Manoj Muntashir extends help to Bihar Police

Manoj further wrote that behind the intentions he could sense an attempt to save a renowned name and his lies. Manoj further added that a forced 74-year-old father is having great hope and faith in the law. After sharing the post, Manoj shared another tweet where he described the problems that are being faced by the Bihar police. The lyricist also promised to cooperate on his behalf to Bihar Police. In his series of tweets, Manoj wrote that Bihar Police is facing problems of staying and moving around the city and also not getting support from the state police. Lending his support, Manoj wrote that he is ready to vacate his fully furnished and well-equipped office for the Bihar police. He even suggested offering his car and driver as he does not want the investigation to get stopped due to the unavailability of basic amenities.

मुझे उन सबकी नीयत पर संदेह है, जो #सुशांतसिंहराजपूत केस CBI को सौंपे जाने के ख़िलाफ़ है. ये साफ़ है कि किसी बड़े आदमी को बचाने की कोशिश की जा रही है और झूठ पे झूठ बोले जा रहे हैं. 74 साल का एक मजबूर पिता आपकी ओर बड़ी उम्मीद से देख रहा है. #JusticeForSushant की मुहिम आपके हवाले. — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) August 5, 2020

ऐसी खबर है कि बिहार पुलिस को मुंबई में stay and movement के लिये कोई सहयोग नहीं मिल रहा. मैं अपना ऑफ़िस, जहां हर तरह की सुविधा है, ख़ाली करने को तय्यार हूँ. गाड़ी और ड्राइवर भी मैं दूँगा, बिहार पुलिस की जाँच रुकनी नहीं चाहिए. https://t.co/jR6mQYoLCN — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) August 5, 2020

Several fans of the lyricists hailed him for his support in the case. One of the users saluted the efforts of Manoj and wrote that he has earlier won the hearts of his fans with his songs and now with this gesture, he has won them again. Another user wrote that the efforts made by Manoj will definitely prove fruitful and the Bihar police will surely help in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. A third user thanked Manoj for his kind gesture and commented that such kind of help is only needed at this hour to seek justice for the actor. A fourth follower appreciated Manoj’s way of giving respect to the Bihar police with his thoughtful gesture.

Meanwhile, two public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Supreme Court on August 4 seeking a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The two PILs, one by BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal and other by a Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey, have been filed during the day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken an important decision recommending the Centre the CBI inquiry in the sensational case after actor's father made the request for it.

