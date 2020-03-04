Manushi Chhillar's Special Connect With Her Debut Film Based On King Prithviraj Chauhan

Manushi Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in a period drama based on Prithviraj Chauhan, the warrior king from the 10th century. Talking about the movie with an entertainment portal, Miss World 2017 revealed that this Aditya Chopra project offered to her is a sweet coincidence. She added that while growing up she had a keen interest in History. The tales of grand kingdoms and their heroic stories always fascinated the diva.

Manushi Chhillar will be essaying the role of Sanyogita, the ladylove of King Prithviraj (played by Akshay Kumar). Manushi opened up about how life has come to a full circle as she was offered this movie by Yash Raj Films which is based on King Prithviraj. She also said that she feels blessed to be part of this movie.

Commenting further, Manushi Chhillar said that when the film was narrated to her she has a huge smile on her face. The reason behind the smile was her fascination with the story when she was reading about them in her school days. According to Manushi, the love story of Prithiviraj and Sanyogita is one of the most beautiful chapters of History. She is fortunate and blessed to have gotten the opportunity of playing Sanyogita’s character, Manushi Chhillar added.

About the movie Prithviraj

Manushi Chhillar’s debut movie is helmed by Dr Chandraprakesh Dwivedi of the Chanakya fame. Chanakya was a successful television epic show which revolved around the times of the most influential political strategist of India. Dwivedi’s Pinjar has also won multiple awards. Prithviraj will hit the silver screens worldwide around Diwali 2020. The plot of the story is based on the heroism of the fierce King Prithviraj Chauhan. The big-budgeted movie is bankrolled under the banners of Yash Raj Films. Taking to Instagram, Manushi Chhillar was also seen sharing a glimpse of her silhouette from the movie. Have a look at it here:

