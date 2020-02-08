Manushi Chillar: 'Never Thought Of Being An Actor' As She Wraps Up Prithviraj's 1st Song

Manushi Chillar who is making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' biggest historical drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar stated that she 'never thought' that she would become an actor. The YRF big budget entertainer features Akshay Kumar as king Prithviraj, while Manushi plays the role of Sanyogita, the love interest of the king.

Manushi Chillar on her first song sequence

Reportedly, the former Miss Universe just wrapped up the shooting of the first song sequence of her career. Informing that she 'loved' the experience, Chillar stated that it was 'forever memorable', and that it was a huge learning experience for her. She also said that she was overwhelmed when she started shooting the big-budget song as it was a visual spectacle.

Speaking about her experience of working in films, Manushi Chillar revealed that the song had come as a rescue to her, as the actor was quite tired from the gruelling and intense shooting schedule. Manushi remarked that she never thought of becoming a mainstream Bollywood heroine and is currently exploring all the aspects of it.

Manushi Chhillar stated that she gave her first shot for the movie on the same day she became Miss World two years back. She, in a social media post called November 18 special as the day marks two very special events in her life. Chhillar described how thrilled she was that two milestones fell on the same day.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical period drama tells the story of Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will portray the Rajput king, Manushi Chhillar will play the role of his wife Sanyogita. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 13, 2020, on the occasion of Diwali.

