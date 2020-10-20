Manushi Chhillar Shares Her Favourite Quotes From Pride And Prejudice By Jane Austen

Manushi Chhillar recently took to Instagram to share her favourite quotes from the novel Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. The actor shared a series of quotes talking about courage, stubbornness, love and pride. One of the quotes shared by Manushi Chillar was, "There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me". Another quote shared by the actor was, "I could easily forgive his pride if he had not mortified mine.” Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's favourite quotes from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.

Pride and Prejudice quotes shared by Manushi Chhillar

Also Read| Manushi Chhillar's tips for Nutrition Week, shares benefits of jaggery, ghee & more

About Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is a classic novel written by Jane Austen in 1813. The novel follows the character development of Elizabeth Bennet, the dynamic protagonist of the book who learns about the repercussions of hasty judgments. Its humour lies in its honest depiction of manners, education, marriage, and wealth.

Also Read| Unseen Pic of the Day: Manushi Chhillar looks cute in this 'then' and 'now' pic; See here

Manushi Chhillar celebrates National Nutrition Week

The first week of September is celebrated as National Nutrition Week. Celebrating the healthy week, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures working out on a beach. She hashtagged these pictures as "#NationalNutritionWeek".

In this Instagram photo, Manushi Chhillar can be seen running. She stunned in an orange hoodie sweatshirt paired with black gym tights. She sported the workout look with white sports shoes. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Her caption simply read as, "Who said workouts can't be fun?".

Also Read| Manushi Chhillar begins shooting for 'Prithviraj'; actor spotted in the city

In another picture, Manushi Chhillar can be seen stretching and relaxing, it seems like she was done with her session. She has her eyes closed and a calm expression on her face. Manushi Chhillar wrote, "The sound of the waves is all the music I need! #NationalNutritionWeek".

Earlier, Manushi Chillar shared a bunch of pictures from her sister's wedding to celebrate the occasion of 1 year of teh latter's marriage. In the candid picture, Manushi is seen decked up in an ethnic outfit as she accompanies her sister for the ceremony. The pictures also highlight the uncanny resemblance between the two sisters. Take a look at Manushi Chillar's Instagram pictures.

Also Read| Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Bhumi Pednekar & more spotted in the city

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.