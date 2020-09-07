Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manushi Chhillar Looks Cute In This 'then' And 'now' Pic; See Here

The former Miss World Manushi Chhillar enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, a 'then' and 'now' picture of Manushi Chhillar has been making rounds on the internet. One of her fan pages shared this picture where one can notice the changes in her. Seeing this post, netizens cannot stop gushing over his lovely the model looks in both the pictures.

In the then picture, the model can be seen all smiles in her childhood picture. She can be seen sporting white and blue checkered frock. Along with that one can also notice lots of powder on Manushi’s face and also seen giving a cute smile. Looking at this picture, it seems like the Manushi was having a fun time playing the dress-up game.

In the ‘now’ picture, Chhillar can be seen sporting a stunning look. In the post, the model can be seen sporting a cream coloured outfit. She also opted for a messy low ponytail, well-done brows, kohled eyes, blush pink highlighter and pink lips. Along with the post, the fan page also wrote, “Timeless Beauty!” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, several fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post also received several likes and positive comments. Some of the users praised the model for her looks while some lauded the actor for her sense of dressing and her cuteness. One of the users wrote, “Beauty”, while the other one said, “so cute”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, Manushi herself has been sharing several pictures on her Instagram. She has been updating fans on how she spends her day at home during the lockdown. The model recently shared a picture where she can be seen working out on the beach. She can be seen sporting a black sports bra and black leggings. She also completed the look by opting for minimal makeup. Take a look at the post.

The Miss World 2017 winner is now all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie titled Prithviraj. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the brave warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie features superstar Akshay Kumar playing the role of King Prithviraj Chauhan, and Manushi Chhillar who will essay the role of Sanyogita, the love of the life of the kings. The film is currently on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

