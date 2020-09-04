Manushi Chhillar's Tips For Nutrition Week, Shares Benefits Of Jaggery, Ghee & More

Manushi Chhillar celebrates the National Nutrition Week, that started from September 1, Tuesday. The former Miss World has shared several social media posts regarding health and nutrition. On September 4, Manushi shared Instagram stories featuring nutritional benefits of jaggery, turmeric milk, ghee and sprouts. Take a look at Mansuhi Chhillar’s Instagram.

Manushi Chhillar’s tips for National Nutrition Week

Jaggery

Image Credit: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram Stories

This was Manushi Chhillar's first Instagram story. Here, she explained the health benefits of 'jaggery'. The actor also shared that jaggery was her go-to when she had sugar cravings. Seems like she avoids sugar but opts for a better substitute. As per Manushi Chhillar's story, the following are three key benefits of jaggery:

Aids digestion Boosts immunity Increases metabolism

Tumeric Milk

Image Credit: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram Stories

In this Instagram story, Manushi Chhillar shared the benefits of turmeric milk. This is a drink made by mixing turmeric in milk, one can also add sugar or jaggery for sweet taste. Manushi listed the following benefits:

Great for healing Boosts immunity Anti inflammatory

Ghee

Image Credit: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram Stories

Sharing nutritionist benefits of Ghee (clarified butter), Manushi Chhillar wrote on her Instagram story that she eats a spoon full of ghee every day. She shared three advantages of consuming good quality ghee. The benefits are:

Strengthens bones Aids brain health Boosts immunity

Sprouts

Image Credit: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram Stories

Manushi Chhillar's fourth healthy food is sprout. She said that sprouts are nutritious and easy to make. According to Manushi Chhillar's Instagram stories, the following are the benefits:

Improves blood circulation Great source of iron Aid digestion

Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will soon make her debut in Yash Raj Films' historical action drama, Prithviraj. The film will feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the titular roles. The film is based on the life of the Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan. As per reports, the film will star Akshay as Prithviraj and Manushi as his wife Sanyogita.

According to ANI reports, Manushi Chhillar has also bagged another Yash Raj Films production. This will be a comedy-drama flick. As per sources, the film will also star Vicky Kaushal and it will mark his first comedy project.

