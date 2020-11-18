Manushi Chhillar Speaks About Her 'big Film' Debut Three Years After Winning Miss World

Three years after winning the title of Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is all set to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in YRF's upcoming period drama titled Prithviraj. Be it dancing to the tunes of Sanjay Leela Bansali's Nagada Sang Dhol song from 2013's Ram-Leela on the world stage to being roped in by an eminent production house for her debut film, Manushi opened up about her love to be on stage and pursuing her career as an actor. The 23-year-old recently expressed being fortunate enough to kickstart her career in Bollywood with a 'big film'.

Manushi feels Miss World gave her 'freedom' to explore herself as an artist

Manushi Chhillar recently reminisced her good old Miss World days as she will soon be seen alongside multiple prolific actors in her highly-anticipated debut film, titled Prithviraj. The Miss World 2017 winner feels the pageant gave her the 'freedom' to explore herself as a human being as well as an artist. Talking about bringing back the glory to India after 17 years, a spokesperson of Manushi quoted her saying, "It was an absolute honour for me to bring back the Miss World crown to India three years back. It was a really proud and humbling moment for me to win it for my country. It is an extremely competitive event and everyone participates to win but I’m glad I made so many friends there."

She added, "It was amazing to see the other participants too dance on my country’s song and throughout our time there, they would request me to play Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir’s Nagada Sang Dhol and try to dance on it. I love that song and wanted to perform on something that being folk, has a hint of the movies because everyone recognises with Bollywood internationally."

Furthermore, Manushi also spoke about her absolute love for arclights as she stated, "I’ve always loved being on stage but more than what happens on stage, it’s about what happens throughout the month that we spend together and those days will always be cherished. That month has not only deepened my belief in myself but also changed my life." However, speaking about kickstarting her career with a big film in Bollywood, she said, "I’m pursuing my passion for performing arts and exploring acting. I’m fortunate to be a part of a big film as my debut. Miss World truly gave me the freedom to dream and explore myself as a human being and an artist and I’m fortunate that I’m one of the lucky few who brought my country glory."

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar's movie Prithviraj will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The upcoming period drama has filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi at its helm and is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan.

(With Inputs: PR)

