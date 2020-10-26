Manushi Chhillar 'travelling Back & Forth In Time' For 'Prithviraj'; Shares Stunning Pic

On October 26, Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram and posted a stunning portrait of herself. By the looks of it, the photo was presumably clicked after she completed her shoot. Sharing the pic, Manushi highlighted the 'magic of movies' and wrote that she has been 'travelling back and forth in time' for her upcoming debut film, Prithviraj.

As soon as Manushi Chhillar's Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, 'Mirror mirror who is the most beautiful woman in the world. Mirror- Manushi Chhillar'. Another fan penned, 'Awaited'. Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons and complimented Manushi's look. More so, netizens also expressed excitement to watch her on the big screen for the first time.

Manushi: 'Travelling back and forth in time'

Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj

Manushi was recently spotted in the city as she kick-started the shooting of Prithviraj. She will be playing the role of the leading lady in the historical drama which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. In a statement, Manushi expressed it is an honour for her to work with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry and she will try her best to do justice to the part. She mentioned, 'My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it's like a new, exciting chapter of my life. It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita'.

The cast of the film has also begun shooting for their respective sequences in the movie. On October 25, actor Sonu Sood responded to Sanjay Dutt's statement about his heath and expressed that 'he is waiting for the latter to join the sets of Prithviraj'.

The period drama is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who also helmed the biggest television show- Chanakya and the highly-acclaimed movie- Pinjar. It was in November 2019 when Manushi broke the big news of her project; however, the shoot was put to halt due to pandemic.

