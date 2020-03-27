Manushi Chhillar Urges Fan To Stay Home With A Video | Take A Look

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic put India under lockdown. The local governments are making efforts to stop the spread of the virus. This has affected the entertainment industry too. After the COVID-19 lockdown, the people have been pushed indoors around the country. Many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained and are urging them to stay home so that it can help to stop the spread of the virus. On March 27, 2020, Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram to share a video urging fans to stay home. Take a look at it here.

Manushi Chhillar urges fans to stay home with a video

Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram and appealed to her fans to stay home. She captioned the video by writing "Let’s all be responsible citizens. India is counting on each one of us to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus. Staying at home, self-isolation and social distancing is imperative to fight COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona @mlkhattar @narendramodi".

In the video, Manushi Chhillar says, "My fellow Indians and brothers and Sister of Haryana. We all Know that Coronavirus has pushed to a state of immense crisis and together we will fight it we will need to stop it. For this, we will need to unite and act responsibly. I'm staying at home I'm social distancing to protect myself and everyone else I love. You should also stay at home and self-isolate. India is on lockdown and you will need to respect that it is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives. You and only you have the power to save the nation. Be responsible. Be a citizen that India is counting on."

