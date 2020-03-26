The Debate
Manushi Chhillar Posts A Sun-kissed Pic; Fans Ask Her To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Bollywood News

Taking to Instagram, Manushi Chhillar posted a gorgeous picture of her. The diva can be seen standing in the sun wearing a white crop-top. Read more about it.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manushi Chhillar

Social media has witnessed many Bollywood celebs coming forward in the wake of Coronavirus to spread awareness about the situation. The government of India has announced a complete lockdown all across the country for 21 days. Public places like gyms, malls are completely shut.

According to medical experts, everyone should self-quarantine and practise social distancing to curb the number of Coronavirus cases. However, Manushi Chhillar was seen sharing a sunkissed picture of her.

Taking to Instagram, Manushi Chhillar posted a gorgeous picture of her. The diva can be seen standing in the sun wearing a white crop-top which is paired with blue jeans. Manushi Chhillar opted for minimalistic makeup and wavy hair to complete this look of her.

Have a look at the picture shared by Manushi Chhillar here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

After sharing the picture, fans of the diva started requesting the diva to stay indoors. Fans were also seen asking the diva why was she is out during quarantine. A few concerned fans asked her to stay home due to the coronavirus situation.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Manushi Chhillar

(Image Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram)

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Playing The Role Of Sanyogita In 'Prithviraj

Manushi Chhillar

(Image Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram)

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Cooks A Meal For Her Dad As Mom Is On Medical Duty Amid COVIS-19 Crisis

Manushi Chhillar

(Image Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram)

ALSO READ| I Want To Contribute Towards Portrayal Of Indian Woman In Films: Manushi Chhillar

A few other pictures of Manushi Chhillar from the same photoshoot:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar's Net Worth Is THIS Much As She Gears Up For Her Bollywood Debut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

ALSO READ| Coronavirus Lockdown: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Give At-home Workout Fashion Inspo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

 

 

 

First Published:
