Manushi Chhillar Posts A Sun-kissed Pic; Fans Ask Her To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Social media has witnessed many Bollywood celebs coming forward in the wake of Coronavirus to spread awareness about the situation. The government of India has announced a complete lockdown all across the country for 21 days. Public places like gyms, malls are completely shut.

According to medical experts, everyone should self-quarantine and practise social distancing to curb the number of Coronavirus cases. However, Manushi Chhillar was seen sharing a sunkissed picture of her.

Taking to Instagram, Manushi Chhillar posted a gorgeous picture of her. The diva can be seen standing in the sun wearing a white crop-top which is paired with blue jeans. Manushi Chhillar opted for minimalistic makeup and wavy hair to complete this look of her.

Have a look at the picture shared by Manushi Chhillar here:

After sharing the picture, fans of the diva started requesting the diva to stay indoors. Fans were also seen asking the diva why was she is out during quarantine. A few concerned fans asked her to stay home due to the coronavirus situation.

Here’s how fans reacted:

A few other pictures of Manushi Chhillar from the same photoshoot:

