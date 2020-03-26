Manushi Chhillar Posts A Sun-kissed Pic; Fans Ask Her To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Social media has witnessed many Bollywood celebs coming forward in the wake of Coronavirus to spread awareness about the situation. The government of India has announced a complete lockdown all across the country for 21 days. Public places like gyms, malls are completely shut.
According to medical experts, everyone should self-quarantine and practise social distancing to curb the number of Coronavirus cases. However, Manushi Chhillar was seen sharing a sunkissed picture of her.
Taking to Instagram, Manushi Chhillar posted a gorgeous picture of her. The diva can be seen standing in the sun wearing a white crop-top which is paired with blue jeans. Manushi Chhillar opted for minimalistic makeup and wavy hair to complete this look of her.
After sharing the picture, fans of the diva started requesting the diva to stay indoors. Fans were also seen asking the diva why was she is out during quarantine. A few concerned fans asked her to stay home due to the coronavirus situation.
ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Playing The Role Of Sanyogita In 'Prithviraj
ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Cooks A Meal For Her Dad As Mom Is On Medical Duty Amid COVIS-19 Crisis
ALSO READ| I Want To Contribute Towards Portrayal Of Indian Woman In Films: Manushi Chhillar
ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar's Net Worth Is THIS Much As She Gears Up For Her Bollywood Debut
ALSO READ| Coronavirus Lockdown: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Give At-home Workout Fashion Inspo
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.