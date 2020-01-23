Manushi Chillar Shares A Silhouette Glimpse Of Her Character From 'Prithviraj'

Prithviraj is an upcoming historical epic film that will be released in theatres across India on November 13, 2020. The movie stars Bollywood megastar, Akshay Kumar, in the lead role, where he will essay the life of the historical figure, Prithviraj Chauhan. Miss World winner, Manushi Chhillar, will also play a significant role in the movie. Prithviraj also happens to be Manushi Chhillar's debut film, where she will play the role of Sanyogita. Recently, Manushi took to social media to share the first look for her character in Prithviraj.

Manushi Chillar is about to make her debut in Bollywood through Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical epic film, Prithviraj. The Miss World 2017 winner recently shared a silhouetted glimpse of her character, Sanyogita, with her fans on social media. While the image does not give a clear look of Manushi Chillar's character, it does show that her hair has been tied into a long braid. Check out Manushi's first look as Sanyogita below.

Akshay Kumar announced the making of Prithviraj on his 52nd birthday, September 9, 2019. The historical epic is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is produced by Yash Raj Films. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, the film will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij and Sonu Sood in prominent roles.

Speaking about her role with a news organisation, Manushi Chillar it was a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their female lead. Manushi added that she was thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that she would have through this journey. She then stated that from becoming Miss India and then Miss World, to now getting such a big project as her debut film, it was like a new and exciting chapter of her life.

