Manushi Chillar Makes A Visit To Her School Virtually; Shares Her Experience

Former Miss World, Manushi Chillar was recently invited to her school, St Thomas Girls School to speak to the class 11th and 12th. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, she was not able to do so. Hence, Manushi Chillar decided to instead revisit her school and her teachers virtually.

Manushi Chillar attends school virtually

Manushi Chillar has often spoken about how she has overcome many obstacles in life to reach the place where she is today. She is also the one who won the Miss World title back after a long haul of 17 years. Her journey would truly be an inspiration and hence, her alma mater invited her to speak to students to motivate them.

While talking about the experience, Manushi Chillar said that it was lovely to meet her teachers and interact with her juniors. She added that if it was not for the coronavirus outbreak then she would have gotten a chance to do this in person. Manushi Chillar also said that this was nostalgic for her as she truly loves her teachers and school. She also went on to add that she is indebted to them for making her formative years an enriching period.

Talking about how she misses her school, Manushi Chillar said that it was amazing to interact with her juniors from school. The former Miss World discussed how one should not give up on their dreams no matter what life throws at you. She also added that this is even more relevant today as the world faces a lockdown. People should still be looking forward to their dreams and aspirations, Manushi Chillar added.

She also shared how she overcame the pressures she faced until now. Manushi Chillar added that it was a heartfelt interaction hearing what her juniors aim to achieve in life. Manushi Chillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj.

