Manushi Chillar's Net Worth As She Battles COVID-19 Stigma Along-with Other Miss Worlds

Manushi Chillar is one of the most influential stars working in the entertainment and modelling industry currently. Manushi reportedly won the hearts of many when she won the Miss World pageant back in 2017. Ever since then, Manushi Chillar has been roped in for various brand deals and even signed a film with actor Akshay Kumar. She enjoys a massive following of 6 million on Instagram and over 260k on Twitter. Here is a look at Manushi Chillar's net worth.

Manushi Chillar's net worth

Manushi Chillar has a reported net worth of $2.5 Million. Most of her earnings are based on her modelling gigs, brand endorsements and now, a Bollywood film titled Prithviraj. The Miss World titleholder is now teaming up with various other Miss Worlds in order to spread awareness against the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

I’m honoured to be part of UNICEF India’s initiative to make my fellow citizens aware of the tremendous threat that exists if they decide to step outside their homes. 🙏🇮🇳 @UNICEFIndia https://t.co/ideyTo5bgy — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) April 10, 2020

Former Miss World titleholders - Vanessa Ponce, Manushi Chillar and Stephanie Del Valle have come together to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and also battle against the stigma of the infection which can be witnessed globally. Manushi spoke about this collaboration on a public platform and shared that it is important to speak up and raise awareness for people in their respective countries. Her initiative aims furthermore to destigmatise the coronavirus outbreak infections.

She believes that during this pandemic, people speaking up and not hiding away from the world due to fear will be the key to flatten the curve. Manushi Chillar concluded her note by stating that everyone is together in this. She believes people can collectively get through and heal from this pandemic.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

