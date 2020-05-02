Atul Kulkarni And Other Marathi Actors Who Are National School Of Drama Alumni

National School of Drama, commonly known as NSD, is a theatre training institute in New Delhi, India. It is an autonomous organization under Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It was set up in 1959 by the Sangeet Natak Akademi and became an independent school in 1975. In 2005 it was granted deemed university status. There are many actors from all languages who have been a part of this institution and have a huge name for themselves in the industry today. Here are the names of some well-known Marathi actors who are NSD alumni. Read ahead to know more-

Marathi actors who are National School of Drama alumni

Atul Kulkarni

Atul Kulkarni is an Indian actor who has worked in multilingual movies. The actor is most commonly known for his prominent work in the Marathi industry. Atul Kulkarni holds a postgraduate diploma in dramatic arts from National School of Drama. Atul Kulkarni's first stage performance was during his high-school days. He participated in the Maharashtra State Drama Competition regularly. Between 1989 and 1992, he won awards for his acting and drama-direction skills.

Chinmay Mandlekar

Chinmay Mandlekar is an Indian actor, writer and stage director, mostly active in the Marathi entertainment industry. He is a graduate of the National School of Drama. Mandlekar has written, directed or acted in successful plays such as Bechaki and Sukhanshi Bhandto Aamhi. Chinmay made his acting debut in the movie industry with Avdhoot Gupte’s Marathi movie, Zenda (2010), and has gained a lot of popularity in the movie world, since.

Govind Namdev

Govind Namdev is an Indian actor, commonly known for his work in the Marathi movie industry. In 1977, he graduated from the National School of Drama. After that, he joined NSD repertory company and worked there 12–13 years as an actor. Govind made his debut in the movie industry as a corrupt cop in David Dhawan's Shola Aur Shabnam (1992). He has acted in numerous movies, often as a villain.

Sharad Ponkshe

Sharad Ponkshe is an Indian film actor and writer, mainly working in the Hindi and Marathi cinema. Ponkshe started his career in the year 1988 and worked in multiple fields, including Marathi stage, Marathi television and movie industry. He is a graduate of the National School of Drama. After this, he immediately started his career in the Marathi movie and television industry. He rose to fame with the daily soap Damini on Marathi Doordarshan.

Swanand Kirkire

Swanand Kirkire is one of the finest Indian lyricist, playback singer, writer, assistant director, actor and dialogue writer, both in television with Marathi and Hindi movies. In 1996, Swanand graduated from National School of Drama and started doing theatre. Swanand's first brush with direction came when he wrote and directed a play on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in New Delhi. Swanand Kirkire has written songs for blockbuster movies like 3 Idiots, Rajneeti, English Vinglish, and Barfi.

