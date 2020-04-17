EXCLUSIVE: 'Digital Shows Are Extended Movies,' Says 'The Raikar Case' Star Atul Kulkarni

Actor Atul Kulkarni recently featured in Voot Select’s crime thriller The Raikar Case. The series released on April 9 and is gaining critical appreciation from fans and critics alike. The interesting plot twists of The Raikar case had made audiences binge-watch the series by keeping them hooked with the storyline. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Atul Kulkarni opened up about the boom of OTT platforms over the last couple of years.

When asked about his take on how actors are now opting for digital series, Atul Kulkarni said, “I have been working with the digital platform for the last three years and I believe the format that it provides is very special. It is not cinema, it is not daily soaps, it is a finite episode kind of a platform and I treat them as an extended movie.”

Atul Kulkarni further added, “The extend that digital platform provides is not only limited to one season. It gives an actor the opportunity to resume again if the audiences like it. As an actor, it is a great opportunity to develop their characters, rectify mistakes, give length and space to it which one doesn’t enjoy in movies.”

About Voot Select’s series The Raikar Case

Directed by Aditya Sarpotkar, The Raikar Case is a joint production of Sukesh Motwani, Persis Singanporai and Mautik Tolia. The story of The Raikar Case revolves around the life of an elite family. The crime thriller unveils the dark secrets that were kept hidden to protect the prestige of the family.

The Raikar Case’s plot revolves around the suicide of the youngest member of the family. However, it is later declared as murder by police officials. With each episode, every member of the family becomes the suspect including Atul Kulkarni who is essaying the role of Yashwant Raikar. Along with Atul Kulkarni, the series also features Kunal Karan Kapoor, Ashwini Bhave, Parul Gulati and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.

