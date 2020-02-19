The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Hey Ram' Star Atul Kulkarni Celebrates 20 Years In Bollywood With Stills From The Film

Bollywood News

Hey Ram star Atul Kulkarni took to his twitter to celebrates the 20 years of his Bollywood debut. He shared stills from his first film Hey Ram to celebrate.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
hey ram

Kamal Haasan’s iconic film, Hey Ram, has completed 20 years in Bollywood. One of the most loved films, Hey Ram got appreciation not only for its star power but was appreciated for its writing and direction too. Atul Kulkarni, the National Award-winning actor known for roles in critically acclaimed films like Rang De Basanti and Chandni Bar, marked his debut to the film industry with this movie. His character had played a pivotal role in the plot of the film. He recently took to his Twitter account to celebrate the 20 glorious years of the film and his debut too. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Rani Mukerji Remembers Kamal Haasan’s Words On Her Height As Their Film 'Hey Ram' Turns 20

Atul Kulkarni celebrates 20 years in Bollywood with his debut film Hey Ram:

In this tweet, we can see him sharing a still from the film. In this still, we see Atul Kulkarni in the role of Shriram Abhayankar. He has shared three different still out of which one looks like a photo of his character's look and the other two looks like stills from the film. He captioned the pictures by writing, ''Then that marks 20 years of my debut in the industry!!!''.

Read Also | Kamal Haasan On 'Hey Ram' Completing 20 Years, Says 'Warning Coming True'

Apart from Kamal Hassan, SRK and Atul Kulkarni, stars like Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Farida Jalal were seen sharing the screen space together. Hey Ram was a film based on the partition of India and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. This film was helmed by director Tirru and was written by Kamal Hassan. The music of this film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Read Also | Manikarnika: After Ankita Lokhande, First Looks Of Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni Raise Buzz For The Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Read Also| Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Gets A New Promo Clip | WATCH

(Image courtesy: Atul Kulkarni Facebook)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD