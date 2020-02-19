'Hey Ram' Star Atul Kulkarni Celebrates 20 Years In Bollywood With Stills From The Film

Kamal Haasan’s iconic film, Hey Ram, has completed 20 years in Bollywood. One of the most loved films, Hey Ram got appreciation not only for its star power but was appreciated for its writing and direction too. Atul Kulkarni, the National Award-winning actor known for roles in critically acclaimed films like Rang De Basanti and Chandni Bar, marked his debut to the film industry with this movie. His character had played a pivotal role in the plot of the film. He recently took to his Twitter account to celebrate the 20 glorious years of the film and his debut too. Take a look at it here.

Atul Kulkarni celebrates 20 years in Bollywood with his debut film Hey Ram:

Then that marks 20 years of my debut in the industry!!! https://t.co/BtqffIh42O pic.twitter.com/PYHN5oBI4w — atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) February 19, 2020

In this tweet, we can see him sharing a still from the film. In this still, we see Atul Kulkarni in the role of Shriram Abhayankar. He has shared three different still out of which one looks like a photo of his character's look and the other two looks like stills from the film. He captioned the pictures by writing, ''Then that marks 20 years of my debut in the industry!!!''.

Apart from Kamal Hassan, SRK and Atul Kulkarni, stars like Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Farida Jalal were seen sharing the screen space together. Hey Ram was a film based on the partition of India and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. This film was helmed by director Tirru and was written by Kamal Hassan. The music of this film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

(Image courtesy: Atul Kulkarni Facebook)

