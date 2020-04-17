EXCLUSIVE: 'Content Is Same, Audience Has Changed,' Atul Kulkarni On Evolution Of Cinema

National Award-winning actor Atul Kulkarni has yet again impressed fans with his spectacular performance in Voot Select’s The Raikar Case. Released on April 9, the crime thriller has been critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. The Raikar Case has hooked the viewers with their interesting plot twists. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Atul Kulkarni opened up about the changes that the entertainment industry has undergone over the years.

When asked how the industry has changed over the years, Atul Kulkarni said, “I think it is not the industry that has changed, but it is audiences that we cater to. The content has remained the same but we have changed as a society; our composition has seen many fluctuations be it the way we think or be it our economy. On the other hand, there are so many inventions that have come up be it cameras or editing techniques. Cinematography has flourished because of it.”

About Voot Select’s series The Raikar Case

The Raikar Case features Atul Kulkarni essaying the role of Yashwant Raikar who is Tarun’s uncle. The plot of the series revolves around the sudden death of Tarun. As shown in the trailer, he jumps off the cliff. However, police declare his suicide as a murder. Hence, all the family members become suspects of the police.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotkar, The Raikar Case is jointly produced by Persis Singanpori, Mautik Tolia and Sukest Motwani. The Raikar case also stars Kunal Karan Kapoor, Neil Bhoopalam, Parul Gulati and Ashwini Bhave in prominent roles.

