Rani Mukerji: 3 Best Performances By The 'Mardaani 2' Actor

Mardaani 2 recently made its way to the big-screens. After missing from the big screen for a brief period, actor Rani Mukerji glazed the screens with Mardaani 2. The movie is enjoying massive success and witnessed a stupendous growth on its second day of release. From playing fun-loving Babli to the fearless cop of Mardaani, Rani has done a wide range of films. Here are some of Rani Mukerji best roles to you should have a look at:

Rani Mukerji’s best roles in Bollywood

Michelle McNally from 'Black'

Black was a massive hit from the early 20s. Playing a blind, deaf and mute little girl alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rani displayed her acting prowess. This was certainly the most challenging and rewarding role of her career which won her many awards and achievements.

Laga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman

The women-oriented movie, Laga Chunari Mein Daag is one of the most underrated movies of Rani. The intense drama had one of her toughest roles to date. While the Pradeep Sarkar directorial couldn’t garner any success at the box office, it was appreciated by critics.

The fearless cop from 'Mardaani'

Mardaani was a comeback movie for Rani Mukerji in Bollywood. The film is ranked as one of the best works Rani has been a part of. Based on the issue of human trafficking, Rani played a brave and sincere police officer, named Shivani Shivaji Roy, in Mardaani.

