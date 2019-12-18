The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rani Mukerji: 3 Best Performances By The 'Mardaani 2' Actor

Bollywood News

Rani Mukerji is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Mardaani 2. Read on about some of Rani Mukerji's best performances.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rani Mukerji

Mardaani 2 recently made its way to the big-screens. After missing from the big screen for a brief period, actor Rani Mukerji glazed the screens with Mardaani 2. The movie is enjoying massive success and witnessed a stupendous growth on its second day of release. From playing fun-loving Babli to the fearless cop of Mardaani, Rani has done a wide range of films. Here are some of Rani Mukerji best roles to you should have a look at:

Also Read | Rani Mukerji reveals what she says to motivate her daughter Adira

Rani Mukerji’s best roles in Bollywood

Michelle McNally from 'Black'

Black was a massive hit from the early 20s. Playing a blind, deaf and mute little girl alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rani displayed her acting prowess. This was certainly the most challenging and rewarding role of her career which won her many awards and achievements.

Also Read | Mardaani 2: Anil Kapoor goes gaga over Rani Mukerji's act as movie gets thumbs up

Laga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman

The women-oriented movie, Laga Chunari Mein Daag is one of the most underrated movies of Rani. The intense drama had one of her toughest roles to date. While the Pradeep Sarkar directorial couldn’t garner any success at the box office, it was appreciated by critics.

Also Read | Mardaani box office day 4: Rani Mukerji's action-drama sees a drop in collections

The fearless cop from 'Mardaani'

Mardaani was a comeback movie for Rani Mukerji in Bollywood. The film is ranked as one of the best works Rani has been a part of. Based on the issue of human trafficking, Rani played a brave and sincere police officer, named Shivani Shivaji Roy, in Mardaani.

Also Read | 'One more unsung warrior': Kajol hails Rani Mukerji for success of Mardaani 2

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES