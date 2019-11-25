Marjaavaan: Here Is The Second-weekend Box-office Collection For The Film

Marjaavaan movie starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria released on November 15. Marjaavaan had received some negative reviews from critics yet is doing well at the box-office. The movie is still going good, but the trends show that the earning of the movie has declined gradually. Some speculate that the makers are looking at a target of 75 crores. Here are the figures the movie earned at the end of the second weekend.

Read Also | Marjaavaan Weekend Box Office Collection Of Sidharth, Riteish, Tara & Rakul's Film

Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 9

The movie opened with a grand success on its day one, as it had collected ₹7.03 crores on November 15. On the next day, the movie managed to collect ₹7.21 crores. On its first Sunday, it made a huge collection of ₹ 10.18 crores. According to Box Office India, the movie has made a collection of ₹37.75 crores on its eighth day. On day nine, which was a Sunday, the movie earned about ₹ 2.32 crores, making the total ₹42.92 crores.

#Marjaavaan witnessed decline on [second] Fri, but picked up on Sat and Sun... Mass circuits continue to collect well... [Week 2] Fri 1.09 cr, Sat 1.64 cr, Sun 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2019

Bala, which released on November 7, 2019, has left a mark on the box-office figures this year as it entered the 100 crore club and earned ₹105 crores. Motichoor Chaknachoor, which released on the same day as Marjaavaan did not do as well as Marjaavaan. Motichoor Chaknachoor collected about ₹2.4 crores in one week of its release.

Read Also | Marjaavaan Box-office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Collects Rs 28.4 Crore

About the movie

In Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra is seen as a local goon whose love interest is Tara Sutaria. In the film, Tara portrays the role of a mute girl from Kashmir. Riteish Deshmukh is seen as a midget villain. Riteish Deshmukh’s performance as a 3-foot-tall villain was appreciated by fans.

Read Also | Marjaavaan: The Box Office Collection Of Sidharth Malhotra Film

Here are some reactions to the movie.

OMG 😭😭😭😭😭

I knew what the story would b like but still I liked #Marjaavaann 🤧❤️ Kitna rulaaya mje Raghu or Zoya ne😭😭😭 — Sneha ✨ (@snehak23) November 23, 2019

Read Also | Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Marjaavaan Total Collection On Day 8

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.