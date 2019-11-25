The Debate
Marjaavaan: Here Is The Second-weekend Box-office Collection For The Film

Bollywood News

Here is the second-weekend box-office collection of the Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer movie Marjaavaan. The movie earned 2.5 crores on day 9.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
marjaavaan

Marjaavaan movie starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria released on November 15. Marjaavaan had received some negative reviews from critics yet is doing well at the box-office. The movie is still going good, but the trends show that the earning of the movie has declined gradually. Some speculate that the makers are looking at a target of 75 crores. Here are the figures the movie earned at the end of the second weekend.

Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 9

The movie opened with a grand success on its day one, as it had collected ₹7.03 crores on November 15. On the next day, the movie managed to collect ₹7.21 crores. On its first Sunday, it made a huge collection of ₹ 10.18 crores. According to Box Office India, the movie has made a collection of ₹37.75 crores on its eighth day. On day nine, which was a Sunday, the movie earned about ₹ 2.32 crores, making the total ₹42.92 crores.

Bala, which released on November 7, 2019, has left a mark on the box-office figures this year as it entered the 100 crore club and earned ₹105 crores. Motichoor Chaknachoor, which released on the same day as Marjaavaan did not do as well as Marjaavaan. Motichoor Chaknachoor collected about ₹2.4 crores in one week of its release.

About the movie

In Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra is seen as a local goon whose love interest is Tara Sutaria. In the film, Tara portrays the role of a mute girl from Kashmir. Riteish Deshmukh is seen as a midget villain. Riteish Deshmukh’s performance as a 3-foot-tall villain was appreciated by fans.

Here are some reactions to the movie.

Published:
