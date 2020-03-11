Mark Ruffalo All Set To Reprise His Role In Marvel Universe With 'She-Hulk'

Mark Ruffalo had previously teased Marvel fans by revealing that he was in preliminary talks with Marvel to reprise his role as the Hulk in Marvel cinematic universe. Ruffalo's iteration of the Hulk received a story-arc conclusion with Avengers: Endgame as the known enraged green monster made peace with his human self and fused into Smart Hulk. Now, it is being reported that Mark Ruffalo has joined the cast of the Disney Plus series She-Hulk.

Also read: Mark Ruffalo's acting prowess is on full display in 'I Know This Much Is True' teaser

Mark Ruffalo joins the cast of She-Hulk

A leading entertainment news daily in the USA has confirmed that actor Mark Ruffalo is onboard to reprise his role as Hulk in the Disney Plus series She-Hulk. As per reports, the actor has already signed a deal with Marvel for his appearance in She-Hulk series. The same news portal had previously reported that Christian Bale will be playing a negative role in Thor: Love and Thunder which was later confirmed officially.

Also read: Mark Ruffalo believes 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-Ho is a perfect fit for Marvel films

Though it is confirmed that Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role of the Hulk in She-Hulk, the details about the deal have not been revealed. Whether the deal Mark Ruffalo signed is specifically limited to the smaller screen or also extends to theatrical releases is still a question. But, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had previously confirmed that all the characters from the Disney Plus shows will eventually find their way to the bigger screen, so, it can be expected that Mark Ruffalo's iteration of Hulk will indeed feature in a mainstream Marvel film again after Avengers: Endgame sometime down the line.

Also read: Mark Ruffalo praises Robert Downey Jr. for his 'Iron Man' performance, calls him 'hero'

Also read: Mark Ruffalo reveals he is in early talks to return as the Hulk on 'She-Hulk'

Also read: Mark Ruffalo confirms that he will lead in Bong Joon-Ho’s 'Parasite' TV series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.