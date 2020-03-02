Mark Ruffalo Praises Robert Downey Jr. For His 'Iron Man' Performance, Calls Him 'hero'

Both Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo evidently shared a camaraderie on-screen in the Marvel films which was loved by fans globally. The two stars reportedly shared good friendship off-screen too and are often seen showing respect and love for each other during many public occasions. Robert Downey Jr. bid farewell to his iconic portrayal of Iron Man in the Man in the Marvel cinematic universe with Avengers: Endgame. Now, Mark Ruffalo has shared his views about Robert Downey Jr. and his iteration of Iron Man.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, and Steve Carell's claim to fame roles

Mark Ruffalo's views on Robert Downey Jr.

Mark Ruffalo attended the C2E2 event in Chicago where he was asked who delivered the best superhero performance ever. The actor was quick to reply that Robert Downey Jr.'s performance was the best and affectionately called him his hero. Mark Ruffalo went on to express that Robert's iteration of Iron Man is definitive as it kickstarted an expanded Marvel cinematic universe. The actor justified his answer furthermore by stating that Robert Downey Jr. has featured in multiple films over the years and has done it with utmost class and grace. Mark Ruffalo also went on to express that when Robert's Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, it broke him.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr on his iconic 'Blackface' role in Tropic Thunder: 'My mum was not happy'

Also read: Marvel’s Kevin Feige to voice Thanos in The Simpsons’ 'Avengers: Endgame' parody

Though Robert Downey Jr. has left the Marvel cinematic universe after his character sacrificed his life in Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo is still reportedly in talks to reprise his role of Bruce Banner/Hulk. The actor recently revealed that he is in preliminary talks with Marvel Studios to feature in the Disney+ show She-Hulk. Though the series is set to hit production in summer 2020, no details about it have been officially released.

Also read: Mark Ruffalo reveals he is in early talks to return as the Hulk on 'She-Hulk'

Also read: 'Dolittle' Review: Robert Downey Jr as Dr. Dolittle does little for animals or audienc

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.