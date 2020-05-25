Masaba Gupta Posts Her Childhood Photo, Talks About Neena Gupta & 'Ghar Ki Safai'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's post on Instagram has grabbed the attention of many fans. The ever-trending fashion designer took to her social media handle and posted her childhood pictures. Along with her childhood pictures, she captioned and tagged her mum, Neena Gupta. Listed below are details from Masaba Gupta's post.

READ:Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Mishra Quarantining Together In Goa? Details Here

READ:Neena Gupta Shares Her 'jugaad' Of Cropping A Pair Of Jeans To Beat The Heat; Watch

Masaba Gupta posts her childhood photo

Masaba Gupta's Instagram post comprised of two of her adorable childhood pictures. The talented fashion designer captioned the post with a memory of her childhood and tagged her mother Neena Gupta in her post. Masaba's caption read about her mother telling her since childhood to not consider any work to be too small, be it a glamourous job or the simple task of cleaning the house.

READ:Neena Gupta Colours Her Hair Amid Lockdown, Flaunts Her Innovative 'jugad' | Watch Here

Masaba Gupta's relationship with her mother Neena Gupta:

The post above showcases the bond between Masaba and her mother Neena Gupta. Earlier too, in multiple interviews, Masaba has spoken about her bond with her mother and how she feels the bond has only grown stronger over the years. Masaba on multiple occasions has supported her mother and her decisions. Masaba has also thanked her mother as because of her, she is the person who she is today.

Masaba and Neena have also often been spotted spending time and going for interviews together. The two have only spoken of their love for each other and how supportive they have been towards each other in spite of reportedly facing hard times. Masaba and Neena have also done some promotional videos together and the mother and daughter have spoken about their house and their own childhood memories.

In the current times, amid the lockdown, Masaba and her mother are reportedly not living together. Neena Gupta is currently in self-quarantine and is living with her husband Vivek Mehra at their Mukteshwar residence. Masaba and Neena both have been super active on social media.

They have not only shared memories on their social media handles, but also showcased their support towards various current projects to help others in these trying times. Masaba and Neena have otherwise showcased their daily routines and how they like to spend their time during this quarantine period. Neena Gupta also took to her Instagram to celebrate five lakh followers. She also thanked her followers through a special video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.