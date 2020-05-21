Neena Gupta Colours Her Hair Amid Lockdown, Flaunts Her Innovative 'jugad' | Watch Here

Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta has kept her fans and followers entertained with delightful videos from her life under lockdown amid the mountains of Uttarakhand. The Badhai Ho actor is stationed at a hill station called Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand with her husband Vivek Mehra and far away from the cities which have become the hotspots of the Coronavirus pandemic. Life in the hills is extremely local and rudimentary and the actor has been making the most of it.

In an interesting new video shared by Neena Gupta on Thursday, she spoke about the hack that she had to use to dye her hair. With salons and other services closed due to the precautionary restrictions imposed due to coronavirus, the actor revealed that she had to manage the entire process of colouring her hair with a paintbrush.

Sharing the seemingly funny anecdote, Neena Gupta shared a video and captioned it, "Jugad. Toothbrush bhi try kiya per vo chote chote balon mein theek se nahin lagta" (Hack. Tried a toothbrush too but it didn't work properly on the short hair)

Have a look:

Read | Neena Gupta urges people to live by the means and forget about personal preferences

Through her Instagram updates, Neena Gupta has also given tips on how to adjust to the coronavirus crisis situation and the unavailability of many products. She claimed that being self-sufficient with what is available is necessary and people should save more during the pandemic.

In the two-minute video that Neena Gupta had shared previously on her Instagram, she started by saying that she has been using shampoo and handwash quite carefully, by adding water into it, so that it could last longer.

Read | Neena Gupta supports PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' in new video

She also said that she has been using moisturiser on alternate days to save it for as long as possible as the place she lives in, Mukteshwar, is quite cold. The actress added, even if she is out of the items she will use local products without any hesitation. Neena Gupta suggests people should not be stuck on what products they want, but instead use what is available.

Have a look:

Read | Neena Gupta says 'Those were the days!' as she watches 'Mandi' on Netflix amid lockdown

What's next for Neena Gupta?

The actor was last seen in a supporting role in Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. She will also play a pivotal role in director Kabir Khan's upcoming biopic drama '83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Read | Neena Gupta adorns hair with 'chutku daisies'; calls herself 'Phoolmati'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.