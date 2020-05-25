Neena Gupta Shares Her 'jugaad' Of Cropping A Pair Of Jeans To Beat The Heat; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta added another 'jugaad trick' to her social media feed. Neena Gupta shared an idea to beat the heat while styling a pair of jeans like a pro. The actor, on May 24, shared a video on her Instagram, in which she is seen sporting a casual look in a pair of denim shorts and a blue-checks shirt. To complete her summer look she also added a black side bag and a white cap. Accessorising her look, she opted for a pair of sunglasses and a few metallic bangles.

In the video, she is seen talking about how she turned a pair of blue jeans into a cool pair of summer shorts. As the video progressed, she mentioned that she was short of summer clothes. She said that she has cut her old jeans. Instagramming the video, the 60-year-old-actor wrote a short two-word caption that read, 'Jugad again'. The video has garnered more than 82k views on the Internet with more than hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

This is not the first time that Neena Gupta has shared a 'jugaad trick' with her fans amid the nationwide lockdown. A couple of days back, she talked about colouring her hair at home, in one of the recent posts. Revealing that the jugaad that she applied was a success, she mentioned how her husband gave her the idea. He caption for the video read, 'Jugaad. Toothbrush bhi try kiya per vo chote chote balon mein theek se nahin lagta.(I tried toothbrush as well but it failed to dye thin hair)'

Neena Gupta's projects

The Badhaai Ho actor was last seen in a pivotal role in Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also featured Gajraj Rao and marked the debut of Jeetendra Kumar, a famous face of the digital world. Earlier in January, she was seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Her performance in Amazon Prime Video's original series, Panchayat, also bagged appreciation and praises from the critics and the audience.

Reportedly, she will play a cameo in Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports-drama '83. The film directed by Kabir Singh will also feature Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, she will also team up with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra for an upcoming social thriller titled Gwalior.

