Amid BLM Protests, Masaba Gupta Posts Old Video Of Sir Viv Richards Talking About Racism

As the world is taking a stand for George Floyd and racial injustice, Masaba Gupta shared an old video of her father Sir Viv Richards. In the video, he is talking about racial discrimination and how he dealt with it. The video has an empowering message and talks straight about racial injustice, racial inequality and how Sir Viv Richards refused to bow his neck down to it.

Masaba Gupta Shares father's old video on racial injustice

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram account and shared the video in which Sir Viv Richards can be seen speaking about how nobody should be made to feel like they are a second-class citizen. The video clip is from an old interview, and Sir Viv Richards' powerful message about racial discrimination and inequality is thought-provoking. In the video, Sir Richards has further talked about racial discrimination and said that he was not going to let anyone put him off his track.

Read Also | 'Looting Isn't Liberation': Former US Prez Bush On Protests Following George Floyd's Death

Moreover, in the video, he said that he felt that he was a first-class citizen and was not going to let anyone else make him feel like he was a second-class citizen. He said that when someone denies anyone the right to live as an individual regardless of their colour, creed or race, that is extreme. Watch the video below.

Sir Viv Richards is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He used to represent West Indies at the Test and international levels. He was also voted as one of the five Cricketers of the Century by a 100 member panel of experts in the year 200.

Read Also | 'Justice For George Floyd' Petition Becomes Most Signed Change.org Petition Of All Time

Black Lives Matter Movement

The video was shared by Masaba Gupta in the wake of Black Lives Matter Movement, which is being supported by people worldwide. The Black Lives Matter Movement started following the death of George Floyd, who passed away after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes leading to his death. George Floyd was a former football player who was arrested by four police officers.

One of the cops knelt on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes, blocking his air passage leading to his death. In a video that went viral on social media, George could be heard pleading the officer to leave him as he could not breathe. As the video of the incident went viral, people started protesting against police brutality and racial discrimination.

Following this incident, many people came out in support of George Floyd and his family. They started calling for justice against the officer who insensitively ignored Floyd’s pleads to leave him. Though in many places, people were protesting peacefully, there were several places in the USA where the protests turned violent.

However, there have been videos circulating on social media which allegedly showed police using force on the protestors. All the four officers were fired and the one who knelt on Floyd's neck was charged with third-degree and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers present on-site were not charged with any crime.

Read Also | Thierry Henry Joins Football Stars In Protest Of George Floyd's Death, Takes A Knee

Read Also | Bail Project Seeks To Reduce Jail Population Amid COVID; Bails Out George Floyd Protesters

Image Credits: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.