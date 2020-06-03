Thierry Henry Joins Football Stars In Protest Of George Floyd's Death, Takes A Knee

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry joined in the protest against the killing of George Floyd this week. Henry took a knee and shared a photo along with a statement on Twitter, condemning the killing of the 46-year-old African-American by a police officer in Minneapolis. The French legend joins several other football superstars who have spoken against the racist crime, throwing their weight behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

Thierry Henry kneels: French legend expresses outrage against racism

Thierry Henry claimed that he had been trying to collect his thoughts over the past few days, expressing his anger and hatred at the killing of George Floyd. He expressed his displeasure on the fact that racism is still prevalent in 2020. He cited the fact that some racists applaud a player from an ethnic minority playing for their favourite team, but the same people abuse the minorities on the street. Henry further asserted that all efforts taken to eradicate racism have failed completely.

Thierry Henry kneels: Arsenal legend urges peaceful protest

Thierry Henry clarified that he does not advocate any sort of violence, looting or destruction of property. The USA has seen mass violence erupt in most of the states after the killing of George Floyd. Henry claimed that violence is never an answer to injustice. The Arsenal legend asserted that it was time to bring about changes in society to avoid further loss of innocent lives.

Thierry Henry kneels: Sancho, Hakimi advocate anti-racism protest

Theirry Henry took a knee to protest against the killing, a way of protest first done by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick in 2016. However, Henry is not the first personality associated with football to have spoken against the death of George Floyd. Earlier, Borussia Dortmund youngsters Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi displayed shirts with a message that read, “Justice for George Floyd” after the two scored against Paderborn. Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram also took a knee after he scored a brace against Union Berlin last weekend.

Thierry Henry kneels: Paul Pogba echoes Black Lives Matter message

Man United star Paul Pogba also took to Facebook to express his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd. The France international claimed that he has been thinking a lot about the killing of the 46-year-old and the racism that still exists all around the world. He asserted that he was equally angry, sad and appalled over the issue. He expressed his sadness for George Floyd and minorities around the world who are subject to racism across all walks of life.

