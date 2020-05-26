Missed Your Workout? Masaba Gupta's Story Will Push You Right Back Into The Game

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, there are many people who may be neglecting their fitness regime owing to the other chores. However, it is extremely important to skip the lethargy and plunge into your workout routine to keep oneself fit and strengthen the immunity system. Take cues from ace designer Masaba Gupta who has urged her fans and followers to not skip their workout on her latest Instagram story.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Mishra Quarantining Together In Goa? Details Here

Masaba Gupta recently shared a selfie from her post-workout routine on her social media. Not only that, but Masaba Gupta also had an encouraging caption along with the picture for her fans. Masaba wrote how she missed her workout this morning and felt awful about it.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Her 'Supermodel Of The Year' Mood, Ex-contestant Finds It Hilarious

Masaba Gupta shared an important message for her fans on her social media

Masaba Gupta further added how she made up for it by doing an amazing pyramid workout for 30 minutes before getting back to work. Lastly, Masaba Gupta also had an important message for her followers. Masaba Gupta said that the day is not over yet so if one has not moved now, they should do it now by engaging in some exercise of some other activity. Masaba Gupta's post sure does speak volumes on the importance of breaking off from the sedentary lifestyle and making oneself active during this COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's latest post.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Donates Custom-made Masks To Police Officers Working On The Frontline

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra are rumored to be social distancing together in Goa

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta and Bollywood actor Satyadeep Mishra’s rumored relationship has been a major talk of the town recently with many speculations about the two making rounds on social media. Although neither Masaba Gupta nor Satyadeep Mishra has made their relationship public, the reports of their rumored affair have been making rounds for a while now and now, as reported by an entrainment portal, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra are in lockdown together in Goa. According to the reports, the two had gone to Goa for a weekend getaway.

However, due to the lockdown restrictions, the duo got stuck in Goa and have been spending time together for two months now. Masaba Gupta was earlier married to film producer, Madhu Mantena in the year 2015. However, after three years of marriage, the two parted ways in the year 2018. In a joint statement, the two had confirmed the news about their separation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.