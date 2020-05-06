Masaba Gupta Donates Custom-made Masks To Police Officers Working On The Frontline

Known fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram and shared that reusable masks created by her fashion brand have been donated to police workers who have been working in the frontline during the Coronavirus outbreak. Masaba Gupta posted photos of lady police officers wearing her custom-made reusable masks and shared a heartfelt caption along with it. Check Masaba Gupta's post below -

Masaba Gupta's donation to police officers

Masaba shared a caption along with the photos where she revealed that watching police officers wearing masks designed by her brand gives her a lot of joy. She expressed that she has dressed a number of celebrated women throughout her career in the fashion industry, but she will never forget this experience.

The fashion designer also revealed that by donating masks from her latest range of reusable masks named 'MasKaba', she is expressing her gratitude towards police officers who are working tirelessly for the safety and security of people.

Masaba Gupta has initiated a new campaign through her 'MasKaba' range of masks. For one mask bought online on Masaba's official website, one mask gets donated to charity. The masks included in the new 'MasKaba' range by Masaba Gupta are made out of fabric which was meant for garments but was later decided to used to make non-surgical masks.

Image courtesy - Masaba Gupta official website

On the other hand, Masaba Gupta has evidently been doing her bit during the Coronavirus outbreak in India. She had recently posted a video on Instagram voicing her opinions over the attack on medical caregivers and hospital staff. In the video, she had expressed that it is important to stand by the doctors and nurses and not harm them in any way. Check out the video below -

