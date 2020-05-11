Masaba Gupta Shares Her 'Supermodel Of The Year' Mood, Ex-contestant Finds It Hilarious

Masaba Gupta is often known for her social media posts wherein she unleashes her quirky and witty side. Masaba Gupta recently shared a glimpse of a promo for the show, Supermodel of the Year wherein she is one of the panelists. Masaba Gupta described the video as her current mood which left netizens into splits.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Donates Custom-made Masks To Police Officers Working On The Frontline

Masaba Gupta shared a video wherein she can be seen taking a dig at the Supermodel of the Year contestants

The hilarious part of the video was that Masaba Gupta can be seen lashing out at all the contestants of Supermodel of the Year. The video has Masaba Gupta telling the contestants that while they excel in some areas during their assignments, they do not use their brains in the other areas of their assignment. Masaba Gupta then tells the Supermodel of the Year contestants that sometimes she doubts if they even have any capabilities.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Hair Flip Is Just The Thing To Watch And Learn On The Internet Today

Masaba Gupta's post invited some funny reactions from netizens. However, it was Supermodel of the Year's ex-contestant Yukti Thareja whose reaction was unmissable for the post. The Supermodel of the Year ex-contestant commented on Masaba Gupta's post and said that 'I cannot stop laughing.' Masaba reacted to the Supermodel of the Year ex-contestants post using heart emojis. Take a look at Masaba Gupta's post and Yukti Thareja's reaction to it.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Recalls Memorable Denim Look That She Styled For Alia Bhatt

Masaba Gupta designed some custom-made reusable masks for the police officials who are in the line of duty due to the pandemic

Masaba Gupta recently also took to her Instagram and shared that reusable masks created by her fashion brand have been donated to all the police personnel who have been working in the frontline during the Coronavirus outbreak. Masaba Gupta also posted photos of lady police officers wearing her custom-made reusable masks and shared a heartfelt caption along with it. She also shared a caption along with the photos where she revealed that watching police officers wearing masks designed by her brand gives her a lot of joy.

She also expressed that she has dressed a number of celebrated women throughout her career in the fashion industry, but she will never forget this experience. The fashion designer further revealed that by donating masks from her latest range of reusable masks named 'MasKaba', she is expressing her gratitude towards police officers who are working tirelessly for the safety and security of people. Take a look at her post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.