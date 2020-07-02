Masaba Gupta's Stunning Neon Swimsuit Picture Has Her Rumoured Beau's Attention

Masaba Gupta recently took to Instagram to post a range of pictures that she took for a leading fashion and lifestyle magazine. She posted a gorgeous picture from the photoshoot on her official Instagram story and also tagged rumoured love interest, Satyadeep Misra, by giving him photography credits. Satyadeep Misra decided to tell his followers how much he likes the picture by re-sharing it on his handle and putting an adorable emoticon.

Satyadeep Misra awestruck by Masaba’s picture?

Masaba Gupta has lately been keeping her followers updated on her quarantine through various pictures and videos on social media. The talented designer was recently a part of a photoshoot which was held for a leading fashion and lifestyle magazine. She posted a bunch of pictures from the shoot and people could not stop complimenting her oozing confidence and style. She shared a picture from the shoot on her official Instagram story.

In the picture posted, she could be seen lying back on a wooden floor, donning a stunning neon swimsuit. She could be seen with minimum makeup and hair left open. In accessories, Masaba Gupta can be seen wearing a pair of stone-studded golden hoops. The designer also added note by the side, where she was of the opinion that she cannot wear foundation. She also mentioned her rumoured beau, Satyadeep Misra, in the picture and gave him credits for clicking the picture. Have a look at the picture shared on Masaba Gupta’s Instagram here.

This picture by Masaba Gupta was in turn shared by Satyadeep Misra where he made an attempt to compliment the stunning designer. He wrote about how he thinks the picture looks great in every sense. He also added the hashtag ‘#Justsaying’ and expressed himself through a ‘heart eyes’ emoticon. Have a look at what he wrote in his story here.

Masaba Gupta previously thanked her personal trainer for keeping her fit throughout the quarantine. She wrote that they had not met in a really long time but she has been following his workouts on a regular basis. She also wrote that he is someone who helped her gain strength physically. In the picture posted, she can be seen sitting in a garden donning the same neon green outfit. Have a look at the post from Masaba Gupta’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Masaba Gupta Instagram

