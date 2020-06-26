Masaba Gupta Flaunts Double Chin In Candid Pics To Make Up For Every 'hot Photo' She Posts

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram account and shared some candid pictures of herself. The fashion designer was seen casually lounging and flaunting her double chin in those photographs. She captioned one of the pictures saying that she is making up for every ‘hot photo’ she has posted.

Masaba Gupta posts pictures of her double chin on her Instagram

Masaba shared a series of photographs where she wrote how much fun she was having posting these candid pictures of herself. She revealed her quirky side to her followers where she was wearing no make-up and was not dressed up. She is always looked up to for fashion inspiration and her gorgeous looks are always praised by her fans on social media.

However, recently, she revealed a more quirky side of herself -- a side where she was more candid and natural. Check out the pictures below. She captioned the pictures saying, “So sweet. Double chinned rolly Polly Masaba making my usual expressions”.

In the next photo, she wrote, “One more. For every ‘hot photo’ I put up.”

The fashion designer posted yet another photo where she wrote, “Omg bad photos are so much more fun! When I was sulking and @instasattu gave me a box of cookies.”

Read Also | Masaba Gupta Reminisces Childhood Memories As She Pens Birthday Wish For Her Friend

Masaba Gupta's ravishing photoshoot

Masaba Gupta recently launched her line of fragrances. For the brand promotion, Masaba Gupta revealed her never seen before avatar which grabbed many eyeballs. Seeing the photoshoot, there were numerous fans who told the designer that she is so gorgeous that her brand does not need any models.

In those photographs, Masaba was be seen wearing a red top and a skirt while she walked amidst trees. Seeing the pictures, fans of the designer have been going gaga over how beautiful she is looking. Moreover, the fans appreciated her for her stunning looks.

Read Also | Masaba Gupta Poses For 'Wild For You', Fans Say Her 'brand Needs No Models'

What has Masaba Gupta been up to during lockdown?

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been very active on social media in the last couple of weeks. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans updated with her daily life to keep them entertained and motivated to get through the tough times. The designer has been posting work out videos to keep her fans motivated to stay fit and eat healthy.

Read Also | Amid BLM Protests, Masaba Gupta Posts Old Video Of Sir Viv Richards Talking About Racism

Read Also | Masaba Gupta Shares Throwback Picture Of Neena Gupta To Wish Her 'Happy Birthday'

Image Credits: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.