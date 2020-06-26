Masaba Gupta Reacts To Fair And Lovely's Name Change, Says 'This Is Progress'

In a major rebranding move by Hindustan Unilever, they have announced that the company will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in its brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The name has been consistent over the decades since the product's launch. A lot of celebrities are coming forward to talk about this and are praising the decision of Fair and Lovely’s name change. Recently, Masaba Gupta also took to her social media and shared her opinion about Fair and Lovely’s name change.

Masaba Gupta on Fair And Lovely's name change

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram and shared a picture on her story. In the picture, she praised this decision by Hindustan Unilever. Masaba Gupta said that this is progress and it is the change that the people have been waiting for. She also commented with a big ‘Incredible’ word on the picture. The picture shared by her is of an article by Hindustan Unilever. It read as, “We’re committed to a skincare portfolio that’s inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’ ‘whitening’ and ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name.” She also tagged the Instagram account of Hindustan Unilever in her story.

Fair and Lovely's new name

Over the last decade, Fair & Lovely’s advertising has evolved and tried to communicate the message of women empowerment through their advertisements. Several advertisements of Fair & Lovely suggested that people without fair skin cannot become successful in life. Such an advertisement by the brand had gotten a lot of backlash from people. The managing director of Hindustan Unilever recently issued a public statement in which it was mentioned that the company is making their skincare portfolio more inclusive and they want to lead the celebration of a diverse portrayal of beauty. The statement announced that they are dropping the term ‘Fair’ from their ‘Fair & Lovely’ brand and the term will be replaced by something else. Fair and Lovely’s new name is reportedly awaiting regulatory approvals.

Other celebrities on Fair and Lovely's new name

Several Bollywood celebrities also expressed their opinions on Fair and Lovely’s name change. Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and shared a post in which he said that ‘We have a long way to go’ Kangana Ranaut also took to her Twitter and said that it has been a long battle. See the posts here.

