Masaba Gupta Shares Childhood Picture On Insta; Sonam Kapoor Says She’s 'the Cutest Baby'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has recently shared an Instagram post that features her as an infant. While baby Masaba seems to be wearing a frock in the picture, her hair seems to be quite curly. Owing to her curly hair, Masaba captioned the post as “Chhoti Chudail ðŸ˜‚ baalon mein kho Jaaoge”. Several fans have liked and commented on Masaba’s Instagram post. Further, the Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor also commented on Masaba’s post. Sonam Kapoor said that Masaba was the cutest baby in the world.

Source: Screengrab of Masaba Gupta's Instagram

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta Reminisces Childhood Memories As She Pens Birthday Wish For Her Friend

On the work front:

Masaba Gupta started her career as a model. Masaba Gupta walked the Lakme Fashion Week when she was just 19. Now an popular fashion designer, Masaba was greatly acclaimed for her LFW 2014 collection "Wanderess". Masaba Gupta is known for her unconventional prints as well as feminine drapes and silhouettes. Masaba often styles her mother Neena Gupta. Neena Gupta is an Indian film actress who is well known for her critically acclaimed film Badhaai Ho.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Masaba Gupta Pens Note, Says 'Maybe We'll Learn Now'

In 2016, Masaba Gupta introduced a new clothing line that was inspired by a lipstick line. As per reports, the designer collaborated with Maybelline New York to produce the line of clothes. Masaba also designed Levi's ‘iconic' trucker jacket in the year 2017. Further, the designer also came out with a hijab-saree line targeting Muslim women, in the year 2018.

Relationship with Sonam Kapoor:

Designer Masaba Gupta is best friends with the celebrated Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. The designer often shares pictures of the Neerja actress on Instagram. Masaba Gupta recently shared a thread of pictures with Sonam Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday. Masaba Gupta’s throwback pictures not only featured the best-friend duo but it also features Sonam’s girl gang. In her caption, Masaba mentioned that she greatly missed her bestie. Masaba’s caption read, "To many more random 7am conversations & always saying it like it is! Love you, Miss you! Happy birthday @sonamkapoor.”

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta Shares Throwback Picture Of Neena Gupta To Wish Her 'Happy Birthday'

Masaba also posted a picture on the occasion of Sonam Kapoor’s anniversary. The post featured Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding photograph. Masaba captioned the post as “As cliche as it may sound, I love and admire you both for showing us that Love does infact conquer all • Happy Anniversary you guys @sonamkapoor @anandahuja miss you”.

Promo Image Source: Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.