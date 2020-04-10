'Masakali 2.0' row: Jaipur Police trolls new song with COVID message, celebs impressed

One can’t blame makers for recreating hit songs, as many of them have turned out to be chartbusters, like Aankh Marey and Dilbar. However, many of these recreations have also not succeeded in bringing the spark back, and got intense flak. The latest to join the likes of Ek Do Teen, Mungda, was the new version of Masakali.

Known for a largely non-controversial image, even original composer AR Rahman expressed his displeasure over the Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria song, while urging his fans to enjoy the original. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi termed it ‘insensitively’ done and Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also wished the classics are left for the new generation to enjoy.

Now, even Jaipur Police joined the bandwagon in the criticism for the song.

The Twitter handle of the force created a hilarious meme amid the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tweaking the lyrics of the song, “Udiyo na dariyo, kar manmani manmaani manmanni badhiyo naa mudiyon kar nadani’ (fly, don’t be worried, do as you wish, keep moving forward without looking back and do foolishness), they wrote, ‘Mat udiyo’ (don’t fly), urged to not do ‘manmani’, ‘ghar me hi rahiyo’ (stay at home) and na kar nadani (don’t do foolishness) amid the government urging all to stay at home amid the pandemic.

They also created a graphic with the lines “If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop.”

Here’s the post

While netizens laughed out loud, the post even got applause from celebrities. Badmaash Company actor Meiyang Chang wrote how the message was loud and clear, one should ‘mess’-akali with the original. Lyricist-singer Swananad Kirkire was also impressed.

Masakali 2.0 brought Marjaavaan duo Sidharth and Tara together. The recreation has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, while remix ‘specialist’ of late, Tanishk Bagchi has put the new touches to the hit. The original had featured Sonam Kapoor, who though did not directly react, but liked a post about Hansal Mehta panning the recreation.

