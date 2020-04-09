Sonam Kapoor Takes A Sly Dig At Masakali 2.0 After 'Delhi 6' Makers Express Disappointment

The remixed version of A R Rahman's track "Masakali" from Delhi 6 has sparked a controversy with both the team of the original song and the fans criticizing the exploitation of the popular Delhi 6 song.

The original track, penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan, had featured in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2009 film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar's T-series launched the remix of the song, dubbed "Masakali 2.0", from composer Tanishq Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The track's music video features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

While Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, and director Mehra slammed the remixed version on Twitter, Sonam Kapoor without actually reacting or breaking her silence on the controversy took a sly dig at the T-Series' song. Sonam retweeted the makers' tweets and also "LIKED" director Hansal Mehta's tweet who called it an "awful, ear-shattering #Masakali version." Hansal also stressed: "This 'recreation' of old songs can stop if the public rejects them."

Sonam also "liked" Hindi singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari's tweet who took a sarcastic dig at the new version.

Meanwhile Masakali 2.0 tested #COVID19 positive. Situation kaafi critical hai. — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) April 8, 2020

Though, Rahman refrained from taking any names, the music director expressed his disappointment over the new song, saying he never took any "short cuts" in his career. He urged his fans to listen to the original track, which he said was composed after a lot of hardwork by his team. Mehra was more direct in his criticism, saying that the recreated "Masakali" track will "damage" the "eardrums" of the listeners.

Meanwhile, someone edited Bagchi's Wikipedia page, inserting the lines that the composer is best known for "ruining" Bollywood classics.

(With PTI inputs)

