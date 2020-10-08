'Maybe Rhea Chakraborty Is...': KRK Ventures 3 Reasons For Bollywood Celebrating Her Bail

There has been outrage against Rhea Chakraborty among a section of netizens over the accusations against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, a section of the film industry have come out in support of the actor during the course of the case. After standing in solidarity with her with the ‘roses are red… smash patriarchy’ message after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, there was support for her again as she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

KRK questions Bollywood support for Rhea Chakraborty

Much like numerous netizens trolling Bollywood stars for ‘celebrating’ Rhea Chakraborty’s bail, Kamaal Rashid Khan also expressed his surprise about the actor receiving support as he highlighted that she was not a ‘top heroine or producer’. KRK wondered why the industry was celebrating it like the ‘biggest win’ and sought to know what its reason was. He felt there could be three probable reasons why she could be their ‘boss’ or their ‘partner in crime’ or because they ‘hated’ Sushant.

I can’t believe that entire bollywood is celebrating #RheaChakraborty release like a biggest win of them. What is the reason behind this? May be Rhea is Boss of them or Partner in crime of them. Or may be bollywood ppl hate Sushant? Because #Rhea is not a top heroine or producer. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 8, 2020

Earlier before her release as well, the Ek Villain actor had sought to know why they wanted her to be released from jail and sent a message to fans on what ‘had to be done.’

Director #AnubhavSinha #SwaraBhasker and #TaapseePannu etc are demanding for the immediate release of #RheaChakraborty! They are saying that she is a young actress, So she doesn’t deserve to live in jail. Hope People know well, what they have to do with their up coming films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 7, 2020

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, had been among the stars who had expressed their delight over Rhea’s bail. They thanked Bombay High Court, used words like ‘finally’ and highlighted the ‘egos of those who were attempting to take agendas forward’ being sufficed.

Netizens had sought to know why they had been celebrating like Rhea had won an Olympic gold medal or Nobel Prize.

Earlier, some of the same stars had posted the ‘roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, me and you’ message when Rhea had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel, on September 8.

CBI probe on

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case and has not ruled out any angle. Rhea’s alleged meeting with Sushant on June 13, a day before his death, is likely to be probed in phase two of the investigation as a CBI team arrived in Mumbai. The CBI will also take a call on Sushant’s family’s request for a fresh forensic panel as one headed by AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta raised huge questions over his flip flop, from calling the crime scene not ‘forensically suitable’ to recently claiming that he had committed suicide.

