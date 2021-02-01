Meaning Of Vamika: Here's The Meaning Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Daughter's Name

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her newborn. In the picture, she is holding the baby and Virat Kohli is seen staring at his daughter. While sharing the picture, Anushka revealed the name of their daughter as 'Vamika'. Read further to know more about the meaning of Vamika.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share first glimpse of daughter, reveal little one's name

Meaning of Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. While the duo asked their fans to give them some privacy, Anushka shared the first glimpse of their child. The couple has named her daughter 'Vamika'. Now, as per Hindu mythology, Vamika means Goddess Durga. The origin of the name comes from ‘Vama’ which is the other aspect/ face of Lord Shiva. On the Shivalinga, the fifth face is that of the ‘Vamadeva’ which is the calm, peaceful, and poetic side of Shiva. Goddess Durga, the better half of Lord Shiva, is also known as Vamika.

Also Read: Virat Kohli changes Twitter bio after welcoming his newborn baby with wife Anushka Sharma

In the caption of the picture that Anushka posted, she thanked her fans for their wishes and prayers. She also added that their heart is full of love after Vamika arrived. The caption reads, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy". The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages from their friends and fans. Check out the post.

(Image credit: Anushka Sharma's IG post)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple got married on December 19, 2017, in Italy. Since then, Anushka featured in movies like Pari, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sanju, Sui Dhaga, Zero and many more. She even produced the series Pataal Lok that was released on Amazon Prime and Bulbbul that was released on Netflix. On January 11, 2020, Virat took to his Instagram to share the news of welcoming their baby girl. He released a statement where he asked for privacy from fans as well as paparazzi. Check it out.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli slam photographer for 'invading their privacy'; Read note

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spend New Year's Eve with Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.