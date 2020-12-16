Meenakshi Seshadri Rejoices As 'Hero' Clocks In 37 Successful Years Of Its Release

Meenakshi Seshadri took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, to share a tweet about her much-acclaimed film Hero as it clocks in 37 years since its release. In the tweet, the actor went on to talk about some details about the movie. She also went on to give a special thanks to the director for all the love and support she received for the film. Fans have been going all out to comment on all things nice and happy on the post.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Meenakshi Seshadri went on to send her best wishes to the entire team of the much-acclaimed film Hero as it completes 37 years in the movie industry. She also expressed her love and appreciation to Subhash Ghai for giving her a memorable film. She wrote, “It feels great to celebrate 37 years of Hero’s release”. She added, “A special thanks to Subhash ji for giving me such a memorable movie”. Check out a tweet below.

It feels great to celebrate 37 years of Hero’s release. My best wishes to the entire cast and unit of Hero. A special thanks to Subhash ji for giving me such a memorable movie. — Meenaakshi Sheshadri (@MinaxhiSeshadri) December 15, 2020

As soon as the actor shared the tweet online, fans could not stop gushing over how sweet the post was and also went on to remember details of the film. The tweet went on to receive likes, comments and retweets from fans and netizens.

Some of the users went on to laud the actor for her performance. While some went on to praise the film. One of the users wrote, “Beautifully rendered movie.. Congratulations”. While the other one wrote, “Would love to see you on screen again! Feel so nostalgic about that film and many others - Painter Babu, Swati, Awaargi, Dacait, Meri Jung, Awara Paap and so many others”. Check out a few comments below.

Would love to see you on screen again! Feel so nostalgic about that film and many others - Painter Babu, Swati, Awaargi, Dacait, Meri Jung, Awara Paap and so many others! — Tony Gill (@TonyGill9) December 15, 2020

Fav movie 🎥 — SanaryaGulPharmacist (@sanarh) December 15, 2020

Also read | Apurva Agnihotri Birthday: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About The 'Pardes' Star

Beautiful rendered movie.. Congratulations.. — Khader Ashraf (@karamungi) December 15, 2020

It was a Blockbuster Hit Film. It ran for more than 85 weeks at Alankar Cinema in Ahmedabad. — VISHAL DAVE (@vishaldave77) December 15, 2020

Hero & Damini, ur 2 movies which are my favorite. Ghayal too. missed an award for Damini. — Jayant (@Bhaaratiyataa) December 15, 2020

Also read | Subhash Ghai On Mahima's Statement: People Get Entertained With The Smallest Of Tiffs

About the film

The 1983 film follows a hitman played by Jackie Shroff, hired by a gangster to kidnap Radha, the daughter of the police chief, played by Meenakshi. By using his daughter, the gangster aims to settle scores with the policeman. Jackie later ends up falling in love with her and turns into a good person. The Hero was remade three times, once in Telugu where actor Vikram starred alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna, then in Kannada with Ranadheera and V Ravichandran, and again in Hindi, which was helmed by Nikhil Advani, starring Suraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

Also read | Director Subhash Ghai & Mahima Chaudhary Had Fall Out Because Of Aishwarya Rai?

Also read | Subhash Ghai Pens About His Passion, Says 'More Fascinated With Powerful Story Than Stars'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.