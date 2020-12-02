Apurva Agnihotri Birthday: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About The 'Pardes' Star

Actor Apurva Agnihotri turned 48 on December 2, 2020. Playing a negative character in his first movie itself, the actor is known for his debut role as ‘Rajiv’ in the movie. Starting his movie career in 1997 and continuing for seven years in the film industry, some notable films of his include Krodh, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, and Kasoor.

The actor then moved on to television shows, where he has had an active career for 16 years. To mark his birthday, here are some of Apurva Agnihotri's facts you did not know about the Pardes Star.

ALSO READ | Apurva Agnihotri hints at 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi 2', says it can be based on social media

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie Pardes showed Apurva’s character ‘Rajiv’ in a negative role. The story portrayed him as an evil, oppressive person who tries to assault his wife on her denial towards the acceptance of the Western culture. The actor played a supporting role in the movie and was nominated for an award for the same in Zee Cine Awards.

Apurva Agnihotri was born in 1972, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, he studied at Sheiling House, Kanpur and completed his graduation from Bhavan’s College, Mumbai.

Apurva Agnihotri's career in TV started when the actor was offered a lead role in the television serial Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi with co-actor Mona Singh.

ALSO READ | Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 All Episodes Covered In A 3-minute Read

He has worked on 8 movies in his film career, namely Pardes, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi, Krodh, Hum Ho Gaye Aapke, Kasoor, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, Dhund, and Lakeer.

He has been working as a television actor for 16 years, during which he has worked on 10 TV serials and several reality shows like Nach Baliye 1, Bigg Boss 7 and Power Couple.

For his lead role as ‘Armaan Suri’ in the serial Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, he was awarded the Best Actor Award in the 2005 Indian Telly Awards.

Talking about Apurva Agnihotri's relationships, he married his girlfriend, actor Shilpa Saklani in 2007.

According to Freepressjournal, Apurva and Shilpa were in a controversy over a rave party where they were charge-sheeted despite claiming to be innocent.

ALSO READ | Mona Singh Dismisses Rumours About Her Fallout With Producer Ekta Kapoor; Read More

Apurva Agnihotri's Trivia

According to Starsunfolded, Apurva Agnihotri loves listening to Kishore Kumar, his favourite singer's songs.

As seen in his Instagram posts, the actor is very passionate about riding bikes, and recently referred to it as his 'Sunday therapy'.

The actor is very fond of dogs and owns a white Maltese named 'Hollywood'.

In Bigg Boss 7, he participated with Shilpa and surprised her by shaving his hair off during a task. In the same reality show, he expressed his wishes of turning to direction and openness to direct films or TV.

His latest role is as ‘Harry Somani’ in the web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain where he got the opportunity to work with his former co-actor, Mona Singh.

In his recent fan interactions on Instagram, Apurva Agnihotri expressed that he was more inclined to cameos, rather than full-time shows.

ALSO READ | Kushal Punjabi Prayer Meet: Celebrities And Family Come Together For The Ritual

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.