'Hungama 2' Actor Meezaan Jaffrey’s Latest Tik Tok Video Will Leave You In Splits

Meezaan Jaffrey made an impressive debut recently in the film Malaal which also starred Sharmin Segal in the lead role. Even though the movie reportedly failed to do wonders at the box office, Meezaan received laurels for his act. The actor will now be seen in the comedy flick Hungama 2.

The film is a sequel to the hit 2003 Priyadarshan directorial movie Hungama. Meezaan Jaffrey will be starring in the movie alongside talented actors like Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty. Pranitha Subhash will reportedly be essaying the role of his love interest in the film.

Also Read: Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 Features Meezan Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal; Release Date Announced

Meezan Jaffrey's Tik Tok video with Rajpal Yadav is hilarious

However, looks like the actor is having a gala time while shooting for the film. He recently took to his social media handle to share a hilarious Tik Tok video which also features his co-stars from the movie Rajpal Yadav and Pranitha Subash.

The video has Pranitha asking Meezaan if he can slap his best friend for getting Rs 1000 in return. On this, Meezaan Jaffrey can be seen readily slapping Rajpal Yadav. The video further shows how Meezan goes on to divide the money with Rajpal Yadav and the two can be seen grooving to the track, Paisa Paisa from Total Dhamaal which makes way for a hilarious sight.

Check out the fun video.

Also Read: Meezaan Jaaferi Wishes Rumoured GF Navya Nanda Naveli On Her Birthday With Mystery Pic

Priyadarshan revealed about directing the sequel of his film Hungama

Talking about the film Hungama 2, filmmaker Priyadarshan who had helmed the original film spoke to an esteemed publication and revealed that he is glad that even after 17 years of its release, Hungama is still remembered by the fans. He also said that he is happy to be collaborating again with the producer of the film, Ratan Jain to bring back this laughter riot on the celluloid once again. The movie will reportedly be releasing on the occasion of Independence Day.

Also Read: Hungama 2 Cast: Meezan Jaffrey And Pranitha Subash To Be Paired In The Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.