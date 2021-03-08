'Meghan Markle Is Evil; Using Racism Card To Gain Sympathy,' Says Unconvinced Simi Garewal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on ‘Megxit’ and more created a sensation across the world. The former actor’s claim that the Royal Family was not willing to 'protect' her and her husband, among other allegations, became a talking point. There were reactions in India too, with Simi Garewal calling Meghan ‘evil’ and her claims as a ‘lie.’

READ: Simi Garewal Joins Celebs Complaining Against Twitter, Alleges 'removal' Of Followers

Simi Garewal on Meghan Markle’s interview

Apart from stating that the Royal Family wouldn’t protect the 'royal couple', Meghan Markle also alleged that there were apprehensions on how ‘dark’ the skin of their first child would be, when she was expecting Archie. Reacting to the statement, Simi Garewal wrote that she did not believe a word that Meghan said, ‘not a word’, she reiterated. Calling the Duchess of Sussex the first "mixed-race royal" as an ‘evil’ person, the Karz actor stated that she was using the ‘race card’ to gain sympathy.

#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

READ: On US Capitol Attack, Bollywood Stars Shower Digs; Simi Garewal Wants Trump 'locked Up'

Meghan Markle’s sensational claims on Oprah interview

Meghan Markle claimed that the Royal Family weren't willing to 'tell the truth' to protect her and Prince Harry, but were willing to ‘lie’ to protect the other members of the family. Later, Oprah was in shock when Meghan told her that there were “concerns and conversations’ on how dark their first child’s skin might be. Meghan-Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

Meghan also stated that being a divorcee and a mixed-race person was not something she was conscious about but started thinking of it as a factor ‘because they made me think about it.” She, however, clarified that the Queen was ‘always wonderful’ to her.

Meghan Markle had got married to Prince Harry on November 27, 2017. In January 2020, it was announced that they were stepping back from their roles as members of the royal family and then shifted to California. Her pregnancy was announced last month and she also revealed in the interview that they were expecting a girl.

READ: 'Heart-broken' Simi Garewal Contrasts Farmers Protest With People 'ensconced At Home'

READ: Memorable Quotes From Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.