'Heart-broken' Simi Garewal Contrasts Farmers Protest With People 'ensconced At Home'

Farmers continue to protest at the Delhi borders against the government’s three recently-passed agricultural laws, and the movement has now entered its 28th day. With the challenging weather as temperatures drop, celebrities expressed their concern for them. Simi Garewal was the latest celebrity to come out in support of the farmers and termed their battle as ‘heart-breaking.’

READ: Simi Garewal Hopes Ranbir Inaugurates Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Pak Amid Govt Plans

Simi Garewal's message for farmers

Simi Garewal tweeted on how the citizens of the country were ‘warmly ensconced’ at home at a time the ‘kissan-bhais’ were braving the ‘worst cold’ and ‘fighting for their survival & their rights.’ Calling it ‘heart-breaking’, the veteran actor prayed that the ‘noble warriors’ remain safe.

The Karz star also used the hashtag ‘I Stand With Farmers.’

While we sit warmly ensconced in our homes, our kissan-bhais are braving the worst cold..fighting for their survival & their rights. Its heart-breaking 💔. God keep these noble warriors safe..🙏#IStandWithFarmers — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 22, 2020

READ:Simi Garewal's Memory Of Soumitra Chatterjee Termed 'racist' By Netizen; Actor Hits Back

Bollywood stars on farmer protests

The reactions from the film industry have been mixed in terms of support for the protesting farmers. Many of them have expressed their solidarity with the farmers, and this included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dharmendra, Soni Razdan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonam K Ahuja, Preity Zinta, among others. Some of them like Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Maan, among others, have even visited the farmers at the Delhi borders.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has been unhappy with the protests, and alleged the presence of external forces and farmers being misled. Daler Mehndi too backed the controversial farm laws and urged the farmers to trust the Prime Minister’s vision.

Farmers have expressed their concern over factors like Minimum Support Price and being forced to be at the mercy of corporates due to the laws. PM Modi has assured that farmers will continue to receive MSP for their produce, and also hit out at the opposition.

"Stop misleading farmers. The political parties are laying a trap to reclaim their lost political ground. They are firing off farmer’s shoulders. Our ministers, Agriculture Minister and I myself have asked them what are their apprehensions or which clause they have an objection to, but they never have an answer," he had said recently.

Five meetings, including three since the start of the protest, between farmers and Union Ministers, have failed to reach a conclusion.

READ:Simi Garewal Takes To Twitter, Slams Donald Trump After He Loses US Elections

READ:In US Polls, Simi Garewal Reveals Candidate Her Family & Friends Voted In 'Armageddon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.