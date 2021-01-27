Simi Garewal joins celebs complaining against Twitter, alleges 'removal' of followers

Twitter followers continued to be a matter that made celebrities unhappy. After Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut, the latest celebrity to express displeasure over the reduction of followers was Simi Garewal. The actor claimed that her followers were reducing on a daily basis and the new ones were not adding up.

Simi Garewal alleges reduction in Twitter followers

Taking to the microblogging website, Simi Garewal wrote that though she has not tweeted much lately, she was ‘disheartened.’ The veteran actor stated that Twitter India was ‘removing’ her followers daily. If that was not all, she alleged that she could not connect with the new ones who tried to follow her.

Simi Garewal has 74,500 followers on Twitter.

I know I havent tweeted much lately. Am disheartened that @TwitterIndia is removing my followers daily..& not adding the new ones who tried to connect with me..😔 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 25, 2021

Netizens also felt it 'unfair' and 'sad' and expressed their solidarity with the Karz star. She even responded to one, who wrote you 'know how it happens and who are behind this' and conveyed her gratitude to him.

Kangana Ranaut alleges reduction in Twitter followers

Previously, Kangana Ranaut had been a strong voice against the reduction of followers. The Tanu Weds Manu star had alleged in August when she just joined Twitter that her followers were reducing by 40-50,000 every day.

She had then tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, asking him the reason for ‘doing this’, when she had just joined the platform.

The actor went on to claim that ‘nationalists had to struggle everywhere’ because of the ‘strong racket.'

