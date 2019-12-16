Meghna Gulzar On Chhapaak Trailer's Response: We Are Extremely Elated And Encouraged

The first look of the film that presents Deepika playing an acid attack victim has left a strong impact amongst the audiences. The reaction to the trailer which carried immense curiosity has been massive with audiences witnessing Deepika as Malti who tells Laxmi's story on the big screen for the very first time. Elated by the response that the trailer of Chhapaak has received, director Meghna Gulzar shared her reaction.

Talking about the same Meghna says, "As a filmmaker, I feel extremely grateful when a trailer is accepted by the audiences. We always hoped that the audience would relate to the story that we were about to share. With the kind of impact the trailer has created, we are extremely elated and encouraged, and can’t wait for the audiences to witness this story on the big screen."

The trailer was launched on Worlds Human Rights Day which served as a perfect coincidence for Meghna. The entire shock & surprise factor of Deepika who's known for her beauty & grace play Laxmi, an acid attack survivor has been intangible. The actress has beautifully balanced the right emotional chord with the audiences in the sneak peek of the trailer, with audiences just eagerly waiting to experience the film now that hits theaters on 10th January.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios.

Actor Deepika Padukone broke down at the trailer launch of her upcoming film "Chhapaak" on Tuesday, saying she was at a loss for words about the movie where she plays an acid attack survivor. The actor called the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, her career's most special project. It is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. After the trailer launch, Deepika was called on stage but could not hold back her tears.

"I had only thought that the trailer would be shown and we will come on the stage but I didn't think I would have to speak about it too once on the stage. Whenever I watch the trailer, I... Can we talk about this later? I am really sorry," Deepika said.

