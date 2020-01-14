Meghna Gulzar Would Like To Make A Film On THIS Male-centric Issue

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has proved her crafting skills with films like Talvar and Raazi. The recently released Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak garnered appreciations from the critics and the audience. Her films have always left a lasting impression on the audience.

The director has exceptionally carved strong female characters. First Shehmat Khan in Raazi and now Malti in Chhappak, she has highlighted the shades of two different female characters.

Recently, while having a conversation with a leading entertainment website, Gulzar opened up about which male-centric film she would like to work on.

Meghna Gulzar's movies have helped her to earn credibility. Reportedly, the 46-year-old filmmaker would like to picturise the struggles of being a single parent, especially for a man. Further, she clearly said that she hadn't thought about it yet.

She also said that the stigma attached to single parenting seems quite unfortunate. According to Meghna Gulzar, stereotypes are still present in society. In the interview, the director also threw lights on the way how society treats a single father differently than a single mother. She added that a single woman is allowed to raise her child because she has maternal instincts but often people assume that a father would not be as nurturing.

On the work front, the writer-director is currently bagging the praises for her latest release Chhappaak, which is based and inspired by a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. A couple of months back, Gulzar announced her next directorial venture. The upcoming project, featuring Vicky Kaushal, will be inspired by the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

