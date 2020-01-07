Meghna Gulzar Denies Claims That The First-choice For Alok Dixit's Role Was Rajkummar Rao

Chhapaak is an upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone which is much-anticipated amongst the fans. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Actor Rajkummar Rao had reportedly mentioned earlier that he was offered Vikrant Massey’s role. However, director Meghna Gulzar denies it and says it is a media-created news piece.

Meghna denies the statements made by Rajkummar Rao

In an interview earlier, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao had spoken about how he had been offered a role in the film Chhapaak. However, he could not take up the role as he had other commitments and the dates did not match. He said that he did not turn down the offer. He loved the script and that he kept telling Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone that it is his loss.

In a recent interview with a media portal, director Meghna Gulzar was asked about her first choice being Rajkummar Rao. She answered by saying that neither she nor Deepika has spoken about this, t is only a "media-created" story. She added that her first choice had always been Vikrant Massey as she could see only him in the shoes of Alok Dixit as she was finishing the script. She also said that she wanted to work with him ever since his film, A Death In The Gunj released. She said that he fit the character perfectly, which had traits like North Indian, social activist, kind of dismantled personality with a warm emotional interior.

About Chhapaak

The trailer of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was released recently. The plot of the film revolves around the real-life of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is much-anticipated as the trailer of the film was loved by the audience. The various social activities held by the cast are also adding on to the anticipation.

