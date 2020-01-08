Gulzar Lauds Daughter Meghna Gulzar's Work In 'Chhapaak'; Calls Her 'socially Conscious'

The talented father-daughter duo Gulzar and Meghna Gulzar have collaborated for many hit movies. Gulzar, who is associated with nearly all of his daughter's films, did not break tradition with her upcoming film, Chhapaak either. The lyricist revealed in an interview about what he enjoyed the most while working for this film with his daughter.

Gulzar, who has served as a lyricist for all of Meghna Gulzar's films, said that he is very selective about doing films because he wants to do new and different things with each project.

Spilling the beans on Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak, he said that the film's script was one of the most unusual ones and that he found it to be difficult to find situations for songs in the film. But his daughter Meghna made it easier for Gulzar to write the songs.

Gulzar said he gave Meghna full marks for being socially conscious. He lauded her for making a strong statement through her films. The lyricist also asserted on how Meghna has grown very relevant with time. He revealed that he never gives any creative inputs for her stories as Meghna never lets anyone touch her script.

Gulzar has written the title track of Chhapaak. The title track has been loved by fans. Gulzar also expressed that when his daughter Meghna Gulzar spoke to him about the storyline, all he had in mind was how big a responsibility it would be writing about such social evils.

He further said that the survivors have faced difficulties and tribulations as their ambitions were crushed and they lost all hope.

Gulzar also expressed that the survivors don’t need pity from society. He revealed that when he started writing the title song, he ensured that he gave out a strong message on behalf of acid attack victims like Laxmi Agarwal. Speaking of which, Laxmi is a brave survivor who is helping change the lives of many other acid attack victims.

Deepika Padukone plays her role in the movie, Chhapaak. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10.

