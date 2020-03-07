Melvin Louis Shares An Uncensored Audio-clip Blaming Sana Khan Of Mocking His Race

In a recently held interview, Sana Khan accused ex-flame, Melvin Louis of infidelity and impregnating an 18-year-old girl. Adding to the same, Sana Khan spilt some shocking revelations about Melvin Louis and his family and called the dancer a ‘womaniser’.

However, it seems like Melvin Louis is done with the allegations and accusations hurled by Sana Khan, as he lashed out at Sana on his social media handle and shared an uncensored audio clip of his conversation with Sana Khan. Here are the details.

Melvin Loius releases an audio clip

Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan's breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis is getting uglier with each passing day. Ever since Sana Khan opened up about her estranged relationship with Melvin, the ex-couple have been constantly taking pot-shots at each other on social media handles.

Recently, Melvin Louis took to his official Instagram handle to share an audio-video, which features his conversation with Sana Khan. Melvin Louis also thanked his fans for not judging his character and jumping onto quick conclusions.

Accusing Sana Khan of mocking his skin colour and family, the dancer also penned a note to Sana on Instagram, which reads, “You mocked me! You mocked my race and my skin colour! You mocked my family! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations! You did your best! I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY! #MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt #NotGuilty #BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi”. Take a look:

In the video shared by Melvin Louis, Sana Khan is heard promising to humiliate Melvin Louis and spoil his image in the public. The actor also confirms her intentions and agrees to Melvin's remarks.

